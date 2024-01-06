Local efforts to call for a cease-fire in Gaza continued Saturday afternoon in Perry Square.

Erie County United’s protest advocated for humanitarian rights and a ceasefire in Gaza as one protestor said mothers and children are suffering and called it a genocide.

She said she hopes the continued efforts in the community draw more people to join their protest and fight for those suffering.

“Hopefully it’s good hopefully they come maybe next Saturday here or another time to support all of us to stand with us,” said Mariam, a protester.

The protestor says they will continue to protest until a cease fire takes place.