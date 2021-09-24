Local advocates gather together for “Climate Strike” in Perry Square

Chance of change fill the air at Perry Square Friday evening. Around 100 protesters showed up to fight for the future of the planet.

Around the globe, thousands of people are taking part in a coordinated global climate strike. They are demanding the government take action to address the climate crisis.

Around 100 people, young and old, holding signs with sayings like “Our Planet, Our Future” “Water is Sacred” and “We Love Our Planet”

“The big thing is there are two big international conferences that are happening this fall. All over the world, people are asking political leaders to make strong climate pledges at those climate conferences.” said Anne McCarthy, Benedictine Sisters of Erie.

In Pennsylvania, they have been calling for he regional greenhouse gas initiative. She says the legislature is trying to prevent Governor Tom Wolf from enacting it.

“Locally, we really want to focus on the American Rescue Plan and we really want a climate lens for every decision that we make.” McCarthy said.

Mayor Joe Schember agrees that we need to take action. The City of Erie has been taking action over the past several years.

“We are doing things like replacing light bulbs, getting more efficient light bulbs in place, which we have done over most of City Hall already. We have a firehouse on 12th and Sassafras and we’re trying to make that totally solar powered.” Mayor Schember said.

Younger protesters were also there making their voices heard.

“When I get older, I eventually want to have kids and I want my kids to live in an environment that is safe and nice for them. I don’t want them to live in a place that is all gloomy and sad looking.” said Teajanae Johnson, a student at Erie High School.

“To me, it means if we don’t stop it and try our best, there is really not going to be anything in the future for us.” said Makiah Ramsey, a student at Collegiate Academy.

This is the first worldwide climate strike since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to organizers of the global event, there were protests in nearly 2,000 towns and cities around the globe.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.