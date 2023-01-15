Multiple neighborhood artists came together to show off their work. Saturday morning was the Downtown Art Brunch which is a collaboration between the Downtown Art Galleries.

This event was put together to bring people to see all the art that Erie has to offer. It took place at four different locations that were all walking distance to each other.

Each stop had a variety of art and merchandise to look at and buy. The galleries also included refreshments from local shops and vendors.

The owner of the City Gallery said this event really brings people out and shows that the art community in Erie is thriving.

“The downtown brunch and the art galleries have brought a big sense of inclusiveness and diversity and overall, an imagination and a good happening to the downtown area,” said Stephen Trohoske, owner of City Gallery.

This event will continue every month