Local Bishops discuss the future of Erie Rise Leadership Academy

The Erie School District is not in favor of renewing Erie Rise Leadership Academy’s charter. A public hearing will be held at Erie High on Wednesday at 6pm. “The District and the Charter School should be working together,” said Kirk Paskell from Erie Rise.

The public hearing will decide if the school should be open for another 5 years. “Erie Rise has a closeness that makes us feel comfortable,” said President of African American Concerned Clergy Lamont Higginbottom.

The Erie School District has said the following:

“The District has a number of concerns regarding academic performance and operational processes at Erie Rise. Those concerns will be presented to the school board at the hearing on Wednesday.”