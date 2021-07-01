Local boulevard to honor “Mayor of Millcreek” John A. Pulice

A longtime Erie community leader in the Erie area will be memorialized by a bill signed into law on Wednesday, according to a news release from State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro.

John A. Pulice was a longtime member of the Millcreek Township School Board. He served on the Edinboro University Council of Trustees and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Pulice died in 2020.

State Rep. Bizzarro introduced H.B. 874, which designates a portion of Grandview Boulevard (From Pittsburgh Avenue to Zuck Road) in MIllcreek Township as the John A. Pulice Memorial Highway. The bill was signed into law as Act 64 of 2021 by Governor Wolf.

A dedication ceremony and sign unveiling will be scheduled later in the year.

A partner to many in the community, Pulice was often referred to tongue in cheek as the ‘Mayor of Millcreek’. I shared in the sadness of his passing last year, and I started the process to make sure his contributions are memorialized in our community. John’s contributions will not be soon forgotten, and this memorial highway will keep the memory of his service going for years to come. We all benefited by having him as the pillar of the community, and now the community can be reminded of him and his public service as they drive through the place he called home. State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro

