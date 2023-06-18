A popular gift for Father’s Day has always been something that helps them with their work around the house.

Gerlach’s Power Equipment Center on West 26th Street saw a steady flow of customers doing some Father’s Day gift shopping. The general manager explained the work that father’s put in.

“Just like today, I’m here working because that’s what my did. He worked weekends and long hours just to get everything done,” said Mitch Gerlach, general manager of Gerlach’s.

“It’s always a lot of, running the kids here, running the kids there, taking care of the house. So it’s a lot of hard work and a lot of stuff to do even after you come home from work, more work at the house,” he went on to say.

Gerlach adds the most popular items for dad have been steel string trimmers, chainsaws, and leaf blowers.