Local businesses face troubles with rehiring

Many local restaurants are open for outdoor seating and hoping to go green soon. That means they are looking to hire, but do the workers want to go?

“It’s very difficult with the extra six hundred dollars in stimulus that they’re giving those that are unemployed, nobody wants to come back to work . We’re actually advertising and have been advertising for all positions,” says the owner of Rum Runners, Tim Sedney.

Owner of the Cove, Woody’s and Rum Runners saying in years previous college students from local universities make up a majority of the staff.

“We need waitresses, bartenders, cooks, security, actors for our boats once they can open. We’re having a very difficult time right now,” says Sedney.

The owner of the Brewerie agrees, saying in the beginning of the stay at home order he had to lay off most of his staff.

“Originally we had to lay off forty out of forty four employees. We’re in the process of bringing back about 80 percent of those based on outdoor seating,” says Chris Sirianni, Owner of the Brewerie at Union Station.

He is now looking to rehire, needing more staff for outdoor seating.

“With outdoor seating our models aren’t set up for that so we have to bring in more staff than we normally would to do food running and things for second story and outdoor seating,” says Sirianni.