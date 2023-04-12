Two local businesses team up to raise money to help people battling breast cancer.

The fundraiser, benefitting Linked by Pink was held Wednesday night at the Six Pack House of Beer on Peninsula Drive.

Rhinegeist Brewing was also on hand, serving their beer, brewed specifically for charity events, called “Beer for Humanity”.

Organizers of the event said they had a great turnout for the fundraiser and for the co-owner of the Six Pack House of Beer, the cause hits close to home.

“You know, the Erie Community really comes out and supports anybody with needs and myself being a breast cancer survivor, I am loving helping these ladies out. They really helped me when I was going through my journey with cancer. And I love the fact that Rhinegeist is stepping up with their beer, using their product for the better of humanity,” said Alice DeGeorge, co-owner of Six Pack House of Beer.

Linked by Pink provides emotional and financial support for local breast cancer patients and their families.