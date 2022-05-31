On May 31, we got a first look inside the new Great Lakes Insurance building on West 12th Street.

Pete Zaphiris, a local businessman and developer, is investing in the city’s center, while transforming several properties on West 12th and West 14th streets.

“The investment in the city is probably unprecedented since I’ve been around. I’ve been in Erie now for about 40 years and I’ve never seen the amount of activity that’s happening here,” said Pete Zaphiris, Developer.

Zaphiris owns the former Citizens Bank Building on the corner of State and West 12th streets.

We took a look inside the building and got the chance to see plans for the property.

Zaphiris said that he plans for construction to be completed before the end of this year.

“That will be new corporate headquarters for my other company Great Lakes Insurance. So as our expansion keeps growing across the country, we’ll have about 80 people in that building within two years,” said Zaphiris.

Another project is the former Metropolitan Dance Club on West 14th Street.

Zaphiris said that when all of these projects are complete, the buildings will bring more jobs to the area attract more investment in Erie’s downtown.

“Between the new tech companies that are working as startups, accelerator programs, there’s a lot happening here, and demand for real estate just keeps going up,” said Zaphiris.

“If you’re not willing to invest in your own future, why should somebody else? I think it’s really a testament that Erie believes in itself, and that encourages outside investment, and it puts Erie on the map,” said James Grunke, CEO of Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.

The West 14th Street property project is set to be complete by the end of 2023.