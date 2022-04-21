(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Local candidates will be on hand during a meet and greet tonight, April 21, at the American Legion post in Waterford.

The event is hosted by the Erie County Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and will feature hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Candidates will have a chance to mingle with voters directly. Each candidate then will have 5 minutes to offer a “stump speech” beginning at 7 p.m.

After each candidate has delivered their respective speeches, candidates and voters will have additional time for “personal connection and talking,” a spokesman for Erie County Pennsylvania Farm Bureau said.

There will be no formal Q and A.

Sitting state Reps. Brad Roae (R, 6th District) of Crawford County and Bob Merski (D, 2nd District) of Erie are expected to attend the event.

6th District of U.S. Congress candidate Dan Pastore (D) of Erie and 6th District state House candidate Nerissa Galt (D) of Hayfield Township are expected to attend.

The 4th District state House position has several candidates vying to replace outgoing state Rep. Curt Sonney. Six candidates for that seat are expected to be on hand at the meet and greet: Jason Monn (R) of Concord Township, Jennifer Lesher (R) of Waterford, Joe Caniclla (R) of North East, Jake Banta (R) of LeBoeuf Township, Greg Hayes (R) of Washington Township, and Chelsea Oliver (D) of Corry.

Fort LeBoeuf American Legion Post 285 is at 120 W. 4th St. in Waterford.