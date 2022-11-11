Today, Nov. 11, Veterans Day ceremonies will be held throughout the nation to honor veterans. Several restaurants with local branches are offering deals to veterans today.
Applebee’s: Free entree from a special menu with proof of military service.
Bob Evans: Free meal from a special menu with proof of military service.
Buffalo Wild Wings: A free order of 10 boneless wings and fries with proof of military service.
Cracker Barrel: Free dessert (a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake).
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Free pulled pork sandwich with proof of military service.
Firebirds: Dine with a veteran or active-duty service member and their lunch or dinner is free with proof of military service. Reservations recommended.
IHOP: Free pancakes for veterans from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with proof of military service.
Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut and a small brewed coffee.
Little Caesars: Free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with proof of military service.
Max & Erma’s: Free cheeseburger and endless fries with proof of military service.
O’Charley’s: Free entree from special menu with proof of military service.
Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and drink.
Primanti Bros.: Free classic sandwich with proof of military service.
Smokey Bones: Free select entrees with proof of military service.
Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. with proof of military service.
Eat’n Park: A 10% discount for the veteran and their entire party during month of November with proof of military service.
Golden Corral: Military Appreciation event on Nov. 14 from 5 p.m. to close. A “thank you dinner” will be provided to veterans. No rain checks.