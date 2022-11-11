Do you know the official rules for flying the American flag? (Credit: ABC4)

Today, Nov. 11, Veterans Day ceremonies will be held throughout the nation to honor veterans. Several restaurants with local branches are offering deals to veterans today.

Applebee’s: Free entree from a special menu with proof of military service.

Bob Evans: Free meal from a special menu with proof of military service.

Buffalo Wild Wings: A free order of 10 boneless wings and fries with proof of military service.

Cracker Barrel: Free dessert (a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake).

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Free pulled pork sandwich with proof of military service.

Firebirds: Dine with a veteran or active-duty service member and their lunch or dinner is free with proof of military service. Reservations recommended.

IHOP: Free pancakes for veterans from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with proof of military service.

Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut and a small brewed coffee.

Little Caesars: Free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with proof of military service.

Max & Erma’s: Free cheeseburger and endless fries with proof of military service.

O’Charley’s: Free entree from special menu with proof of military service.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and drink.

Primanti Bros.: Free classic sandwich with proof of military service.

Smokey Bones: Free select entrees with proof of military service.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. with proof of military service.

Eat’n Park: A 10% discount for the veteran and their entire party during month of November with proof of military service.

Golden Corral: Military Appreciation event on Nov. 14 from 5 p.m. to close. A “thank you dinner” will be provided to veterans. No rain checks.