Local Democrats discuss Presidential Election 2020

After President Donald Trump announced his re-election the Democrats are reacting. “I think there are a number of Democratic candidates strong enough to go against this President,” said Democratic party Chairman Jim Wertz.

Anne Grunewald is the Vice Chairman of Erie County Republican Committee. She believes that the President is doing a good job. “He’s going to do what he promised and do what the people of America want and need,” said Grunewald. The number of debate participants have been capped at 20 by the Democratic National Committee.

Healthcare, jobs, and the Middle-Class were some of the topics discussed. “Stay away from the personal attacks let’s talk about things that are interesting for us and our daily lives,” said Democratic Party Person Harry Rearick. Democrats said this time around communication is key. The first of the party’s 2020 presidential primary debates will take place on June 26th and 27th.