Local developer has number of big projects underway in downtown Erie

One local developer has a number of big construction projects underway in downtown Erie. One project, in particular, is expected to be a big boost to the community.

Erie land developer Pete Zaphiris has already completed two projects, including the conversion of the old General Tire building into Life NWPA. Now, he says he is focused on re-building the Citizens Bank building.

“This is our third project on this little strip here and we are trying to be a catalyst in the neighborhood to reinvigorate this part of the area, similar to EDDC downtown,” said Pete Zaphiris, Developer.

We asked Zaphiris how does he see the area in five to ten years for folks who want to live, work, and play here.

“So, this is ls like the entrance to the City, 12th and State. We will be a showpiece here on the corner of 12th and State. The Bourbon Barrel is under new ownership and you need to see what they are doing. They have blown up the whole back of that building already. So, as we reinvest, other people are now reinvesting,” Zaphiris said.

Zaphiris says there’s a lot of money being spent reinvigorating old buildings.

“These old buildings have really good bones in most of them, so you can transform them into a whole new look,” Zaphiris said.

James Grunke with the Erie Regional Chamber says we are seeing the tremendous amount of private sector investment in the community, creating confidence in our future.

“It’s also giving us an opportunity to recruit new companies in town, new investment brings new jobs. We always view it that you can’t be a great community without good jobs and investment like this makes us a good community to have good jobs,” said James Grunke, CEO of the Erie Regional Chamber.

Zaphiris says heavy construction will kick off within the next month and should be complete by the end of the year. Once the project is complete, Zaphiris will start converting the old Metropolitan building into apartments and offices.