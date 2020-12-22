Local doctor explains why flu cases are down this year

It’s still flu season!

Many doctors are seeing a decrease in flu numbers. Could it be because of the circumstances we’re in due to covid?

Dr. Eric Milie of Millcreek Community Hospital says social distancing, wearing a mask and limited interactions are lowering the chance of people catching the flu.

He says when testing patients for COVID-19, the Millcreek Community Hospital is also testing patients for flu viruses.

So far, there has been a decrease in flu cases from previous years. Also, the number of people receiving flu shots across the country is twice as much, compared to last season.

“The cases that we’re getting are covid cases, very few flu cases. I think it’s probably a function of people maintaining some social distancing,” said Eric Milie, director outpatient services, Millcreek Community Hospital.

Dr. Milie says you still can receive the flu shot at your doctor’s office or local pharmacy.