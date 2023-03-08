Local educators are reacting to Governor Shapiro’s budget proposal and the investments he hopes to make throughout Pennsylvania.

Educators in Erie said the governor’s budget proposal fails to address certain aspects that have previously been put in place.

Governor Shapiro referred to his 2023-2024 state budget proposal as the “common sense” budget and said it will address the needs and problems of people in the state of Pennsylvania.

One aspect of the budget is to invest in children and students. The proposal includes a 7.8 percent increase in basic education funding.

“Well, we do really appreciate that Governor Shapiro did propose a higher-than-average increase in school subsidy this year, however I do have concerns,” said Brian Polito, superintendent of Erie School District.

Polito said under the current budget proposal – no funding has been carved out for underfunded schools across the state.

“That’s something that’s happened over the last couple years with the Level Up Funding Initiative, which really helped close the funding gap between those underfunded schools,” Polito explained.

Over at a local childcare center – the director said she likes Shapiro’s proposed $33 million increase to boost cost-per-child reimbursement rates.

She said it could help address the growing shortage of pre-kindergarten and Head Start teachers.

“If they give some extra booster to them for education, or some more income, or more salary, that may help it,” said Santosh Kang, director of Playway Loving Childcare Center.

The director of Playway Loving Childcare Center has a different idea on how the funds from the budget proposal should be allocated.

“The cost is going up all the time. There’s a lot of families in the country, if you see from 80’s to now there’s no comparison of the prices for everything that’s in the market, and education is not a different story. Also the cost of childcare is going up and up,” Kang went on to say.

Kang believes that all subsidies, grants, and budget reliefs that are given to schools should be on the cost basis.