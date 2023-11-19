A local union celebrated their 125th anniversary at the Zem Zem Shrine Club.

Hundreds of community members and leaders gathering at the zem zem shrine club to celebrate IBEW Local 56. It’s the electric union’s 125th anniversary celebration.

The business manager said Local Union 56 is a non-profit that generates funds that support the region in several ways.

“We generate funds for giving back to the community and through cancer research through participation with different school sports teams we sponsor those. So, we give back to the community because the community gives us employment to earn a decent living,” said Jim Nuber, business manager, IBEW Local 56.

Nuber said the local group has been around almost as long as the international group which has been around 1895.