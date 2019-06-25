Local family reacts on UPMC & Highmark 10 year deal

UPMC and Highmark have reached a ten year deal. For UPMC customers this ensures continued access to all UPMC Doctors and facilities. The agreement comes right before the expiration of UPMC Highmark Health consent decrees on June 30th. “The agreement supports the community,” said President of UPMC David Gibbons.

In May local families were facing the prospect of losing their chosen healthcare providers. Stephanie Moryc’s family has Highmark Insurance. Before this deal they were concerned about their future expenses. “It’s a big weight of our shoulders,” said Moryc. The conclusion that was in question 2 months ago, now ending on a good note for the Moryc’s & families just like them.