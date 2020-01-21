Local fire departments awarded grants from the State Fire Commissioner’s Office

The State Fire Commissioner’s Office will grant more than $144,000 to 12 area emergency departments.

The grant money is used to maintain and improve facilities, as well as go towards equipment, training, and other costs associated to the departments.

One of the departments selected was Millcreek’s West Ridge Fire Department. West Ridge received $14, 248.03.

Fire Cheif Jerry Derosa says the funding will go towards purchasing digital papers for active members, which costs about $500 per pager. Derosa says this will be a great time to help the department.

Derosa adds, “Which will enable our members to hear both sides of dispatch as well as equipment going in route, cancelled, officers going in route – which we do not have that capability now, that we don’t have with analog pagers”.

Cheif Derosa hopes to purchase 25 digital pagers.