While many are home for the holiday, some first responders are spending it on the clock.

Corporal Ryan Presnar of the Millcreek Police Department said he and staff were aware of the expectation of working during the holiday when signing up for the job.

Presnar said call volume on Christmas Day typically ranges from high numbers to a relaxed day. He said working during the holiday is special for him.

“To me, it’s special you get to see little kids enjoying Christmas, people out and about looking at the Christmas lights, smiles on the kids’ faces and seeing family together is what’s really special to me,” Presnar said.

He said the police are put in place to protect the Erie Community and they intend on doing so no matter the day of the week or the holiday.