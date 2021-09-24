Local health organizations discuss COVID-19 booster shots for those ages 65 and older

Booster COVID-19 vaccinations could soon be available for some. The FDA and CDC approving Pfizer booster shots for those ages 65 and older.

With the FDA and CDC approval, LECOM is starting to administer booster shots to people who are 65 and older.

“For people in whom the vaccine is still working very well, but we’re starting to see some evidence that the immune system needs a reminder.” said Dr. Graham Snyder, Infection Prevention and Hospital Epidemiology at UPMC.

Dr. Snyder says these are the groups that public officials have been talking about, including people who are older and have medical conditions that put them at risk of complications and people who have a higher risk of exposure by nature of where they work.

“There isn’t a rush for this. We will have a priority sequence so that we can manage getting extra doses to people, but it’s not because there is a deficit in protection.” said Dr. Donald Yealy, Senior Vice President at UPMC.

UPMC Hamot released a statement Friday to JET 24 Action News saying:

With the FDA and CDC approval, we can now program our scheduling process to guide patients and health care workers through the recommendations. A start date has not been confirmed at this time. UPMC Hamot

Tina Schuler, a pharmacist from LECOM, says those 65 and older who received initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine can now schedule a booster shot.

“Walk-in clinics are an ongoing thing, there’s no appointment necessary at the LECOM Center for Health and Aging. If you don’t fall into that category where you’re ready for your booster dose, that would be an option.” Schuler said.

Schuler says if you haven’t received any COVID-19 shots, you can also show up for a walk-in appointment at LECOM.

