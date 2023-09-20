Local students gathered downtown for the 8th annual Youth Civic Engagement Symposium.

Erie Together has partnered with Gannon University to bring nine high schools together to learn about the judicial, legislative, and executive branches of government at the federal, state, local and county levels.

The day was filled with panel discussions and presentations from local leaders such as State Representative Bob Merski, Millcreek Supervisor Kim Clear and District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz.

About 150 students were taught about how they can have voice in their community.

“It’s an opportunity for the students to be able to hear from all different types of leaders. Elected officials, judges, public servants, redevelopment authority leaders, they get to hear first hand the jobs that are available for them when they graduate high school,” said Erika Ramalho, director of external affairs for Gannon University.

This event is in recognition of Constitution Day that was this past Sunday.