Mental health education was in the spotlight at a family-friendly event at the mall.

NAMI of Erie, also known as the National Alliance on Mental Health, held their first ever Color Me Happy event where children and their families were painting with a purpose.

Several Erie Otters were on hand, taking part to help teach about Seasonal Affective Disorder as the daylight hours grow shorter.

Also known as SAD, the lack of sunlight can have an effect on people so Thursday night’s ceramics projects were designed to help teach about how to cope during the winter months.

“We’ve gotten a lot of good feedback from the kids, they’ve had a lot of good participation, and the families participated, we think they learned a lot,” said Wendy Jacobs, executive director of NAMI.

Thursday night’s event was held at Glass-a-Ramics in the Millcreek Mall