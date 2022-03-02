(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Options abound for Lenten dinners in and around Erie this spring. Most weekly dinners are served on Fridays in accordance with Catholic and other Christian customs.

Holy Trinity also is hosting a dinner on Ash Wednesday, March 2.

Holy Trinity Catholic Church

Holy Trinity Catholic Church will host Lenten dinners from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, and Friday, March 25, at 2220 Reed St.

The meal features baked fish, pierogi and potato pancakes. It’s $15 for a platter, $12.50 for a dinner, $7 for seafood cabbage rolls, $5 for children younger than 12, and children younger than 5 eat for free.

Our Lady of The Lake

The Edinboro Knights of Columbus are offering drive-thru Lenten fish dinners at the Our Lady of the Lake Social Center, 128 Sunset Dr. in Edinboro.

Meals will include choice of baked or fried fish with baked potato, macaroni and cheese, green beans, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert. Dinners cost $12 and will be available from 4:30 p.m. through 7 p.m. (or until sold out) March 4, March 11, March 18, March 25, April 1 and April 8. No dinner will be served on Good Friday.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church

A fish and pierogi dinner will be available from 4 p.m. through 7 p.m. on March 11. The meals come with two choices of macaroni and cheese, French fries, green beans, potato salad or coleslaw. Both dine-in and take-out meals will be served. Meals also will be available on March 25 and April 8.

The cost is $12 for adults or $7 for children.

Saint Luke Catholic Church

The Knights of Columbus at St. Luke Catholic Church (421 E. 38th St. in Erie) is hosting fish dinners March 4, 11, 18 and 25. The drive-thru dinners will be available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

At $12 (cash or check), the dinner includes baked fish, pierogis, macaroni and cheese, French fries, green beans, coleslaw, and a roll and butter.

Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church

Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church in Erie (4701 Old French Road) will serve meals from 4:30 p.m. through 6:30 p.m. for $12 per dinner. The meal will include fish and chips, coleslaw and macaroni and cheese. Take-out meals are encouraged but limited seating is open in the dining room.

The meals will be served on March 11, March 18, March 25, April 1, and April 8.

Saint Stanislaus Catholic Church

Saint Stanislaus will host meals from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (or until sold out) on March 4, March 18, and April 1. The church is located at 513 E. 13th St.

The meal features baked fish, pierogi and potato pancakes. The cost is $15 for a platter, $12.50 for a dinner, $7 for seafood cabbage rolls, $5 for children younger than 12, and children younger than 5 eat for free.

Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department

The department will host to-go fish fry dinners every Friday from March 4 through April 15. The dinners will be available from 4 p.m. through 7 p.m.

The meals include fried or baked fish, or chicken fingers, served with French fries or baked potato, coleslaw, roll, apple sauce and dessert. Fish meals are $13, and chicken meals are $11.

Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Dept. is located at 330 Main St. in Spartansburg.

Call in orders from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at (814) 654-7222.

All Saints Parish

All Saints parish will not host a fish fry dinner this year.

