Local man inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

In November, Chris Vrenna, who is best known for playing with Nine Inch Nails and Marilyn Manson joins many famous musicians in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio

Vrenna was born and raised in Erie and attended McDowell High School before leaving for Chicago to focus on his career. Vrenna was also joined by Trent Reznor, from Mercer County, who also played with Nine Inch Nails.

The Grammy award winner is currently residing in Madison County Alabama were he teaches music technology at the Alabama Center for Arts.