$1 million lottery ticket sold in Meadville at a Country Fair

There were four $1 million top-prize winning tickets for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing, held January 5.

The four tickets were sold in Susquehanna, Carbon, Lycoming and Crawford counties. In addition, four winning tickets worth $100,000 each were sold in Delaware, Monroe, Pike and Beaver counties.

The Millionaire Raffle also awarded 100 prizes of $1,000 and 5,892 prizes of $100, for a grand total of $5,089,200 in prizes.

The $1 million winning ticket numbers selected were: 00120648, 00140917, 00275426 and 00359528. The selling locations, listed in no particular order, will each receive a $5,000 selling bonus:

Smokin Joe’s, 28044 State Route 267, Friendsville, Susquehanna County

Fast Fill, 24 Blakeslee Blvd., Lehighton, Carbon County

Wegmans, 201 Williams St., Williamsport, Lycoming County

Country Fair, 18163 Conneaut Lake Road, Meadville, Crawford County

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​The four, $100,000 winning ticket numbers selected were: 00117855, 00140389, 00146107 and 00173148. The selling locations, listed in no particular order, will each receive a $500 bonus:

Springfield Beverage, 608 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, Delaware County

Kinsley’s ShopRite, 107 Kinsley Drive, Brodheadsville, Monroe County

Cigar & Cigarette Outlet, 601 West Harford St., Milford, Pike County

Sheetz, 3611 Fourth Ave., Beaver Falls, Beaver County

A total of 6,000 winning numbers were randomly selected from a range of 500,000 tickets that were sold between November 6, 2018 and January 5, 2019.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Millionaire Raffle winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Players should immediately sign their winning tickets.

Each $1 million top prize must be claimed by presenting a winning ticket at Pennsylvania Lottery headquarters in Middletown, Dauphin County, or at any of the Lottery’s seven Area Offices. Claims for the four $100,000 prizes can be filed at any of the Lottery’s seven Area Offices or at a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer.

Millionaire Raffle tickets worth $1,000 and $100 can be claimed at Lottery retailers.

A list of all 6,000 winning raffle ticket numbers, listed by prize category, is available at palottery.com. Players should check every ticket using the ticket checker feature on our official mobile app or scan their ticket at a Lottery retailer.

This edition of Millionaire Raffle also offered eight, $100,000 Weekly Drawing prizes for tickets purchased during the first eight weeks of game sales. It was possible for a ticket to win in both a Weekly Drawing and the game’s main drawing.

This was the Pennsylvania Lottery’s 28th Millionaire Raffle offering. Since its debut in 2005, Millionaire Raffle has created over 100 new millionaires and tens of thousands of other winners.