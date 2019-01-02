Local News

$4 million lottery ticket sold here

In Summit convenience store

Posted: Jan 02, 2019

Updated: Jan 02, 2019 12:53 PM EST

Erie PA - New Year's Day this year will be life changing for the person who bought a Mega Millions ticket in the Summit Township GetGo valued at $4 million dollars.

The buyer at the Peach Street store hit all five white balls and purchased a multiplier. The base prize is $1 million dollars and the multiplier was four creating the $4 million dollar prize.

The Summit Township GetGo on Peach Street will receive $10,000 dollars for the winning ticket.

Another ticket sold in New York State hit all five numbers and the Mega Ball for a lump sum payment of around $262 million dollars.

