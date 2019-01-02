$4 million lottery ticket sold here
In Summit convenience store
Erie PA - New Year's Day this year will be life changing for the person who bought a Mega Millions ticket in the Summit Township GetGo valued at $4 million dollars.
The buyer at the Peach Street store hit all five white balls and purchased a multiplier. The base prize is $1 million dollars and the multiplier was four creating the $4 million dollar prize.
The Summit Township GetGo on Peach Street will receive $10,000 dollars for the winning ticket.
Another ticket sold in New York State hit all five numbers and the Mega Ball for a lump sum payment of around $262 million dollars.
With the New Year, come a new law for Ohio schools.
Theodore Iskrenko joined the short list of babies…
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
