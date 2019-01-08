Local News

$4 million lottery winner from Erie claims ticket

Posted: Jan 08, 2019 11:40 AM EST

Updated: Jan 08, 2019 01:18 PM EST

According to Trevor Monk of the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winner of the $4 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at the Get Go on upper Peach Street has claimed her ticket.

A woman named 'Leann W.' has come forward as the big winner.  The ticket was originally a $1 million winner, but Leann added the multiplier, which was '4' that day, making her winnings total $4 million.

The Get Go will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The winner from the Crawford County Country Fair $1 million New Year raffle has yet to come forward.

