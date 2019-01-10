$4 million lottery winner, Leann Wolfe, will take home more than $2.9 million after taxes Video

Thanks to the Meadville Tribune, we now know the full name of Erie's recent $4 million lottery winner; her name is Leann Wolfe.

Wolfe bought her ticket at the Get-Go on upper Peach Street. The state lottery originally released the winner's first name and last initial, citing privacy concerns. However, the Meadville Tribune filed a 'Right-to-Know Request' with the lottery, who then revealed the winner's full name.

The Tribune also reported that after paying a total of 27% in taxes to the state and federal governments, Wolfe will net a little more than $2.9 million.