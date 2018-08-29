$800,000 awarded to veterans groups today

The Pennsylvania Veterans Trust Fund awarding $800,000 to dozens of state and private groups helping veterans in need today.

A ceremony thanking those groups was held at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Erie, just one of the many recipients of these grants.

Major General Tony Carrelli says, "There are volunteer groups and veteran service organizations in every single country and every single town in Pennsylvania. So, we're essentially arming them with the proceeds of this trust fund to be able to distribute that out to veterans in need in every town in Pennsylvania."

Pennsylvania has the largest population of veterans of any state without an active military base.