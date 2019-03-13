'Farm to School' program teaches kids how to grow their own food Video

A program in the Erie School District is teaching city kids about country living; particularly what it takes to grow the food they eat.

Erie Public Schools are helping kids learn more about healthy eating. To do so, they've brought in local farmers for a 'Farm to School' program to help kids get a better understanding of where their food comes from.

Local Farmer Lisa Dvorak says, "How easy it is to still get fresh food, how good it is for you when you're growing it yourself. "

Dvorak is also a teacher. She owns a modest 6-acre farm in Edinboro.

"The biggest thing I do is year-round; micro-green growing so that we can have fresh, green food all year 'round because you can grow it indoors."

As part of the program, students across the Erie School District are taste-testing locally grown potatoes in their lunch.

"For the last couple years now, the third graders have also been charged with taking care of the 10 raised growing beds in their outdoor classroom. It's all part of the school's initiative to get the kids more involved with what they eat."

Jeff Boam, Principal of Jefferson Elementary, says, "It's really important that they see where their food comes from... I mean, just the whole cycle of the kids seeing a seed going into the ground, it growing up and then harvesting it and actually eating it too."

The 'Farm to School' program is aligned with the governor's recently proposed, 'Pennsylvania Farm Bill'. That bill will up funding for food services at the school to buy locally.

According to the governor, increased funds will "improve childhood nutrition while increasing exposure to agriculture".

Dvorak says it's "because you have to be in touch with nature. You have to know that what you put into the land comes back out even greater. Luckily they have that garden here, they can see that. But a lot of kids don't even get to see that."