'Junkyard' mess will come down to judge's decision Video

Waterford Township is getting closer to getting a property owner to clean up his yard.

Warren Ferraro lives in a home on Route 19 in Waterford. The township claims he has as many as 11 junk and broken-down vehicles on his property. Township supervisors filed suit to force him to clean up the mess and he failed to respond.

So, now with a default judgment in hand, the township is moving forward with asking a judge to order Ferraro to remove the vehicles. This is the same man the city fought with when he had broken-down vehicles littering his property at 12th and Peach streets.