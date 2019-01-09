"Your Story": Junk car left in vacant lot Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. East 7th and Cedar Streets in Erie [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. East 7th and Cedar Streets in Erie [ + - ]

Erie, Pa - Neighbors in the area of East 7th and Cedar Streets have been complaining to the city about a car that was stripped and left in a vacant lot. According to Erie City Code Enforcement officials Erie Police approached the man and told him he had to remove the vehicle by Friday. The car, or what was left of it, was drug unto a nearby vacant lot. The lot is owned by someone who does not live in the area. It's believed the person stripping the car also does not live in the area. Since that previous encounter, the man has not been able to be located. Police and Code Enforcement are working to get the lot cleaned up as soon as possible.