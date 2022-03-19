In advance for Fred Roger’s birthday on March 20th, Governor Tom Wolf announced Pennsylvania’s fourth annual 1-4-3 Day will take place on May 23.

May 23. is the 143rd day of 2022. Governor Wolf is encouraging Pennsylvania residents on this date to show their neighbors kindness, generosity, and love.

This tradition began back in 2019 and was intended to honor the beloved Pittsburgh native Fred Rogers.

Rogers was best known for his beloved children’s television series “Mister Rogers Neighborhood.” On this show he constantly demonstrated kindness, compassion, and showed what it meant to be a good neighbor.

Rogers used 1-4-3 as another way of saying “I love you” with the numbers representing the number of letters in each word.

The Wolf Administration is urging all Pennsylvania residents and beyond to spread kindness by doing a good deed for someone in their life such as a neighbor, a stranger in the community, or others who are in need.

“I encourage all Pennsylvanians to join in this tradition, and they don’t have to wait for 1-4-3 Day to show compassion and generosity to others, particularly with recent world events,” said Gov. Wolf. “1-4-3 Day is just one moment in time that we can practice the kindness and gratitude that are integral to the spirit in all Pennsylvanians.”

Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to consider starting the journey to this year’s 1-4-3 Day by supporting humanitarian relief in Ukraine through the following nonprofit organizations:

Currently Pennsylvania is home to more than 122,000 Ukrainians, the second most of any state.

“With everything happening globally, we hope 1-4-3 Day inspires more generosity, more neighborliness, and more fellowship wherever kindness is needed,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, Deputy Secretary, Office of Marketing, Tourism, and Film for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. “There is plenty of time to plan wonderful intentional acts of kindness in our workplaces, schools, communities and beyond.”

Pennsylvania residents will be able to find 1-4-3 Day ideas and activities through the state’s Kindness Generator here.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

PA residents can also follow visitPA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram while using the hashtag #143PA for inspiration while helping spread the movement across the commonwealth.