$1.5 million in grant funding awarded to UPMC Park

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro announced Wednesday that a total of $1.5 million from the Redevelopment Assistant Capital Program has been awarded to UPMC Park for continued upgrades to the clubhouse.

With these additional funds, the total state investment to UPMC Park stands at $13.5 million.

The new grant money will be used for demolition, renovation and expansion of the team clubhouse that is adjacent to UPMC Park.

“This is the final piece to get our facility up to Double-A standards, which will ensure professional baseball in Northwest Pennsylvania for many years to come.” said Casey Wells, executive director of Erie Events.

Wells added that he is “thrilled that the money is coming for our clubhouse improvements.”

“The investment in UPMC Park will make it the crown jewel in minor league baseball, ” Rep. Bizzarro said. “The announcement earlier this month that the SeaWolves were staying was great news for the Erie region, and this money helps secures the team and the economic benefits that come with it.”