$1.5 million workforce development grant awarded to Erie County Department of Health

An agreement between Erie County Council and the Health Department will allow school districts to have a better handle on COVID-19.

A $1.5 million workforce development grant has been awarded to the Erie County Department of Health.

13 school districts in Erie County will be awarded up to $42,000 to hire a lead Community Health Pandemic Coordinator.

These coordinators can assist with contact tracing, test results and messaging for vaccine events.

Erie County Council will take a final vote at Tuesday’s meeting.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists