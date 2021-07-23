1 dead in car accident in Summit

A man is dead after a fatal car crash in Summit Township.

The accident happened on Perry Highway, just south of Sampson Road at about 7:45 a.m. this morning.

According to State Police, Carl Gawlinski, 77, of Union City lost control of his car and crashed into a tree. Gawlinski was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead hours later.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

