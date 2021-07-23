1 injured in collision on Bayfront Connector

One person is injured after a motorcycle and a car collided.

Police and firefighters were called to E. 6th St. and the Bayfront Connector at 8:45 Friday night.

According to reports from the scene, there was one person on the ground when firefighters arrived. They also indicated the motorcycle had struck a tree.

Erie Police reported the operator of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital, but no word currently on the extent of the injuries.

