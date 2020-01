One lucky lottery winner could be cashing in on $1 million in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

It is believed the ticket was sold in Erie at the West 12th Street Country Fair. The location will receive a $5,000 selling bonus.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that four millionaire tickets were sold. 6,000 others won smaller amounts.

The prize must be claimed and the ticket validated before lottery workers will release the winner’s identity.