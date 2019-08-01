Breaking News
FOX 66 broadcasting on auxiliary antenna

$10.5 million in grants awarded for Erie projects through Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is making investments in the City of Erie. Nearly $10.5 million in grants were announced today through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

The money includes:

  • $2 million to Saint Vincent Hospital to renovate the former emergency room
  • $2 million to help create the Gannon University Institute for Health and Cyber Knowledge
  • $1.5 million to the Erie County Convention Center Authority for the Bayfront Place Market House
  • $1 million to the City of Erie for renovations to the Renaissance Center
  • $1 million to the EHCA Foundation for new disabled housing
  • $500,000 to Mercyhurst University for Campus renovations.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar