$10 million renovation project coming to Collegiate Academy

A $10 million renovation will soon make way to Collegiate Academy.

According to the district, the renovation plans will include different parts of the building like the roof, gym and promenade.

Construction workers are also set to restore different parts of the exteriors of the building.

The entire project is expected to begin near the beginning of April and go until mid-December, with the majority of the work happening in the summer.

This is leading the district to warn drivers that they should begin preparing now.

“It’s time to start thinking about your commutes and how best to navigate that construction zone. You’re going to see a lot of construction vehicles around the area of the school. So, just an early public service announcement to start taking that into account when you drive in the area,” said Erica Erwin, Erie’s Public Schools.

The project is one of the largest renovation projects done by Erie’s Public Schools.