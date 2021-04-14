$10 million settlement awarded in murder case of Amanda Grazioli

It’s one of the largest settlements for a wrongful death case in Erie County.

Tuesday, a $10 million settlement was awarded in the murder case of Amanda Grazioli. This according to a press release from the attorneys representing her family.

The civil lawsuit was filed in the Erie County Court of Common Pleas on March 19, 2018 — just 11 days after her murder.

Her husband, John Grazioli was found guilty of first degree murder in criminal court in February of 2019.

He was later sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.