10-year-old Oliviah laid to rest, blood drive in her honor to take place on Friday Video

It was an emotional goodbye in Ashtabula today as friends and family members gathered to remember a 10-year-old girl whose fight against cancer became an internet sensation.

They gathered at the Cornerstone Friends Church to remember 10-year-old Oliviah Hall who lost her fight against brain cancer December 29th.

Hall won over the hearts of tens of thousands of people after asking on Facebook for people to send her Christmas cards for the holiday. Family members say she received around 15,000 of those cards.

Now, many have taken to social media to remember her and the kindness she shared within her short time:

"A little girl who's made a big impact in our community." "Oliviah, you have inspired me so much. My heart is with you."

A blood drive will be held in Oliviah's honor on Friday, January 11th at Ashtabula Towne Square in Ohio.