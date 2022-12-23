One local teenager has donated toys for a family shelter for ten years now.

Dustin Sutter started collecting toys for children in Erie when he was 7 years old. Several years later, toys continue to be donated to a family emergency shelter on East 26th Street.

Friday morning, Dustin and his family delivered the Christmas gifts.

His mother says her son realized not all children receive gifts on Christmas and he wanted to do something about it.

“He decided he wanted to make sure that no kid was forgotten on Christmas, and he started ‘Dustin’s Drive,’ we call it. For 10 years he’s collected toys for homeless children in Erie County. This is his 9th year donating to the refuge shelter to make sure that every kid and every parent knows that they’re remembered all year round, but especially at Christmas,” said Angela Sutter.

This year the toys will be gifted to nine families.