The Marine Corps League and Lake Erie Marines are performing with The President’s Own United States Marine Band on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

It will be a packed house at the Warner Theatre for an evening with the U.S. Marine Band. The performance starts at 7:30 p.m.

According to the show’s organizer, an additional 100 tickets have been released for the show. The tickets are free, but you must register to get them.

Tickets can be purchased online here.