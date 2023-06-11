Over 100 motorcycle riders met up Sunday as part of the Patriot Tour, preparing to hit the road escorting our nations flag.

Riders do this each year to honor our veterans as well as those who didn’t make it home.

Sunday morning, they set off from Harley-Davidson on West 12th Street to Frewsburg, New York along with riders from their American Legion. It was the first time that Frewsburg has had the flag escorted to their American Legion.

“What we’ve found in our area here is that we have a lot of support for veterans. This is what it’s all about. It’s all about our veterans,” said Randy Good, Patriot Guard Rider.

“I’m a Vietnam veteran and it just means a lot to me. I’m proud of the flag and I’m honoring the ones that didn’t make it back,” said Louis Milliman, director of American Legion Riders Frewsburg.

The Nation of Patriots organizes the rides each year.