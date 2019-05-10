100 new tech jobs coming to Erie

New job opportunities are on the way as New Jersey based company, ValueMomentum, decides to add a development center in Erie. ValueMomentum is investing upwards of $5 million in this project

This company provides software and services to insurance, health care and financial firms. “It’s something exciting, I can’t tell you, to be able to be a part of something that’s growing immensely is I don’t know how to describe it,” said Christian Rosales.

Rosales is a recent graduate from Penn State Behrend. He is one of 20 people who have already been hired to work at ValueMomentum’s Erie development center. “Usually you have to move far away or go away from your family. Being able to stay here with my family as well and being able to work in the same community that i grew up in is really exciting,” said Rosales.

ValueMomentum is in the process of purchasing a downtown building that will serve as the development center. “We have committed for the next three years to add 100 team members to the center and operating out of the center. But there’s a big chance in the it industry. There’s a lot of opportunity in the it district,” said kalyan kodali, chief executive officer, ValueMomentum.



ValueMomentum has had a long standing relationship with Erie Insurance for the past 17 years.

The CEO of VM says Erie Insurance had a heavy influence on why they chose Erie as their new development center location. “There the type of careers Erie needs to have in order to stop the brain drain, so we’re going to have good paying technology jobs that are attractive to younger people, so this to me is a great start for erie revitalization of our economy in erie,” said Timothy NeCastro, CEO, Erie Insurance.

As for Christian Rosales, he says he can’t wait to start his new job at ValueMomentum.

ValueMomentum will be opening up a temporary location on Gannon University’s campus within the next three weeks.

