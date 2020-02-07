100% of precincts reporting in tight finish for the Iowa Caucus

According to the Washington Post, the results of the Iowa Caucus are now complete.

With 100% of the precincts reporting, the race ends in an incredibly tight finish, being called too close to call by the Associated Press. Here is a look at those results:

  • Pete Buttigieg- 26.2%. He will finish with the 564 state delegate equivalents.
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders- 26.1%. He’ll finish with 562 state delegate equivalents.
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren- 18%
  • Joe Biden- 15.8%
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar- 12.3%
  • Andrew Yang- 1%

