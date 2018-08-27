Local News

100's of lanterns take to the skies during this year's Lantern Fest at Lake Erie Speedway

The skies around Lake Erie Speedway were lit by hundreds of lanterns as folks gathered for the annual Lantern Fest.

More than 1,000 people joined together for this impressive nighttime spectacle.  People release lanterns into the night sky for a number of reasons; anything from remembering a loved one, to celebrations, and good luck.

