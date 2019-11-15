$100,000 grant awarded to Erie Bird Conservatory

Thousands of dollars in state grant money is being funneled into a project that will study the economic impact that birdwatchers have on the Erie region.

Tiarra Braddock reports on where the money came from and what the project entails.

When you think of Presque Isle, what pops in your mind? Maybe the beaches or the cool boats in the water. For thousands of people, it’s the wide variety of bird species that attract them to the peninsula.

“Really, Presque Isle is special in Pennsylvania, it is the best birding destination in Pennsylvania.” said Sarah Sargent, Executive Director of the Erie Bird Observatory.

Sargent and her team has been awarded a state grant of $100,000 to do an economic impact study for birding visitors at Presque Isle.

“These are people that travel a lot and usually they are financially well off and it’s a great group of people to bring to Erie,” Sargent said,

According to Sargent, the grant money will also go towards bird-based programming and marketing. The grant was among dozens awarded by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on Thursday.

“Most state grants are highly competitive, a lot of this is legislatively pushed,” said Rep. Ryan Bizzarro.

Rep. Bizzarro says he is excited to see there is a high demand for bird watching in the area, then a bird watching center will be established.

This economic study is expected to begin in January of next year