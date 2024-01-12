(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Another winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket has been sold in Erie County.

A Jan. 6 New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing awarded four $100,000 winning ticket numbers across the state. From those, a winning ticket was sold at Country Fair, located at 2617 West 26th St., and the store will receive a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize.